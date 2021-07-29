Skies over Asia just get darker

How could a Xi Jinping surprise visit to Tibet be connected to an American go-ahead to Germany to proceed with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to bring more natural gas from Russia?

Or the arrival in South-east Asian waters of HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike group, with US Marine Corp F-35 attack fighters on board and an American destroyer as part of its flotilla, have anything to do with Beijing's crackdown on Didi Chuxing just as the ride-hailing company sold shares in New York?