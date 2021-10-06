Skateboards, climate change and freedom: Germany's next-generation Parliament

BERLIN • Emilia Fester is 23 and has yet to finish college. Max Lucks is 24 and calls himself a militant cyclist. Ria Schröder is 29 and has the rainbow flag on her Twitter profile. Muhanad Al-Halak is 31 and came to Germany from Iraq when he was 11. And all of them are now in the German Parliament.

The German election result was in many ways a muddle. The winners, the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz, barely won. No party got more than 25.7 per cent. Voters spread their ballots evenly across candidates associated with the left and right.