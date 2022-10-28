Six models of leadership from Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon

As anybody who has been in a leadership position knows, no single style fits every situation. In my book, Management Lessons From Game Of Thrones: Organisation Theory And Strategy In Westeros, I examine how characters, organisations and situations in that fictional world have surprising parallels to the way business is done in the real world. I also explore how we can learn valuable lessons for our daily working lives from these stories.

I look at how managers can learn from the way some of George RR Martin’s characters tackled and overcame their own leadership and team management problems, using strategies that fit their personalities and situations.