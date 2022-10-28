Six models of leadership from Game Of Thrones and House Of The Dragon

The Targaryens and Velaryons have their counterparts in the corporate world

Fiona Moore

(Clockwise from top left) Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Sansa Stark. PHOTOS: HBO
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As anybody who has been in a leadership position knows, no single style fits every situation. In my book, Management Lessons From Game Of Thrones: Organisation Theory And Strategy In Westeros, I examine how characters, organisations and situations in that fictional world have surprising parallels to the way business is done in the real world. I also explore how we can learn valuable lessons for our daily working lives from these stories.

I look at how managers can learn from the way some of George RR Martin’s characters tackled and overcame their own leadership and team management problems, using strategies that fit their personalities and situations.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top