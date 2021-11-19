Sino-US differences are many and deep: PM Lee

John Micklethwait: Just to begin, China and the US. Earlier this year or late last year, you called for a truce. The past week we have seen the deal at COP26 about climate change and we have now seen (presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden) talk. Does that amount to the truce that you asked for?

PM Lee Hsien Loong: I think it is a necessary beginning. The differences between the two countries are many and deep. It goes beyond individual issues to basic mindsets. They are not going to be resolved or reconciled in one meeting or one deal. But it is good that the US and China could make some understanding at COP26. It was crucial for the two leaders to be able to have this virtual meeting and speak frankly to one another. Micklethwait: How would you describe these two different mindsets? What is the fundamental difference as you see it? PM Lee: The two see the world in very different ways, and see each other in very different ways. For the Americans, it has become a bipartisan and very strong consensus that China is not just a potential threat, but a challenger and a serious problem for them, an opponent almost. I am not saying that the administration thinks like this, but I think it is the broad view in American society, at least the think-tankers.