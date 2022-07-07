Singing for your supper

Busker Jeff Ng, known for singing popular Chinese melodies in front of The Cathay, has generated much online buzz in the past month. Though his star may be somewhat diminished by recent online revelations, earlier video clips show large crowds listening to him, many waving their smartphones with the torches on.

Perhaps some of the turnout was a pent-up response to the Covid-19 restrictions and the dearth of live music performances, but on another level, it's a great way to announce that busking in public spaces is back.