Singapore's vaccine debate: Keep it rational, not political

News that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had approved China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to be on its emergency use listing (EUL) broke just as we were rushing out the last articles for Lianhe Zaobao's print edition on the night of June 1.

Just the day before, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had announced at a multi-ministry task force (MTF) press conference that the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination would be allowing the private healthcare sector to bring in vaccines approved by the WHO to be on its EUL under the Special Access Route (SAR).