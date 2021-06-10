Singapore's vaccine debate: Keep it rational, not political

WHO's approval of Sinovac is aimed at expanding supply to mitigate inequitable vaccine distribution globally. Singapore has the means to provide better protection for its people and is within its rights to make its own decisions.

Han Yong May
The World Health Organisation’s decision to add Sinovac to its emergency use listing will not make the vaccine more effective, says the writer, adding that the main aim is to include it in the global vaccine sharing programme Covax to mitigate the issue of inequitable vaccine distribution. PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    31 min ago
News that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had approved China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to be on its emergency use listing (EUL) broke just as we were rushing out the last articles for Lianhe Zaobao's print edition on the night of June 1.

Just the day before, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had announced at a multi-ministry task force (MTF) press conference that the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination would be allowing the private healthcare sector to bring in vaccines approved by the WHO to be on its EUL under the Special Access Route (SAR).

