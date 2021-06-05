For Subscribers
World Environment Day
Singapore's two-front battle with water security and climate change
'Boom and bust' rainfall is one challenge as weather patterns change. The other is how to produce more potable water through processes such as desalination without raising carbon emissions.
Too much, too little, and never quite enough - that sums up Singapore's water challenge now compounded by climate change.
As we mark World Environment Day today, it is timely to take stock of the existential challenge posed by climate change through the lens of water and what Singapore is doing to overcome that.