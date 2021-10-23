Singapore's past in future dramas

With the popularity of historical productions, this is a good time to look to nostalgia to dramatise the Singapore of yesteryear

Paul Tan For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

History has always been a reliable source of inspiration for material for the big and small screens. Whether it is their complex narratives or stunning landscapes and costumes, global audiences have lapped up these historical dramas on television, streaming services and in movies.

In recent months, streaming services like Netflix have released a dizzying catalogue of historical drama series and films - from popular Chinese and Korean period dramas to British offerings like Bridgerton - all of which could not have come at a better time, as Singaporeans stayed home more during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 23, 2021, with the headline 'Singapore's past in future dramas'. Subscribe
Topics: 