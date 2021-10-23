Singapore's past in future dramas

History has always been a reliable source of inspiration for material for the big and small screens. Whether it is their complex narratives or stunning landscapes and costumes, global audiences have lapped up these historical dramas on television, streaming services and in movies.

In recent months, streaming services like Netflix have released a dizzying catalogue of historical drama series and films - from popular Chinese and Korean period dramas to British offerings like Bridgerton - all of which could not have come at a better time, as Singaporeans stayed home more during the Covid-19 pandemic.