Singapore's hawker culture on Unesco list: How effects of Covid-19 have upped the game

SINGAPORE - Singapore's hawker culture is both tangible and intangible.

It is about the food but also about much more than the food.

Rich and poor, folks of every stripe and colour, head to one of 6,000 hawker stalls in the 110 hawker centres every day for meals, in lean times and in fat.

The rules of engagement apply pretty much equally to all - we queue for our food, we sometimes share tables with strangers, we return our trays after eating, and leave the tables clean.

Maybe the part where trays are returned and tables stay clean is not a given. But I live in hope that, one day, it will just happen naturally.

Hawker culture is deeply ingrained in us. Only people who live in sad bubbles do not eat in, walk past, ruminate and have opinions about hawker stalls and hawker centres.

A Singapore without hawker centres is unthinkable. They are part of our daily lives, part of our psyche, part of the soul of this country.

Unesco agrees. On Wednesday night (Dec 16), it put Singapore's hawker culture on its intangible cultural heritage list.

So, what changes now? Nothing, at least not on the surface.

Hawkers will wake up early tomorrow morning - earlier than most of us - to get their stalls up and running. Customers will throng the centres for kopi and breakfast. There will be a lunch rush and a surge at dinner time. Uncles will have beers and shoot the breeze until 10.30pm, after which no booze can be consumed.

But by making the submission to Unesco, Singapore committed to ensuring the culture stays alive, vibrant and relevant.

It has not been sitting on its hands all this time, of course. Hawker centres are cleaned, upgraded and retooled regularly; new ones are planned, built and filled; groups have been formed to think about the future of hawker culture; and programmes have been introduced to groom a new generation of hawkers.

All of this will now intensify.

Last month, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced the hawker succession scheme. It has not been possible for retiring hawkers to hand over their stalls to non-relatives. But in a bid to keep the culture alive, this rule will be relaxed.

The pool of eligible hawkers is not big but those who can and want to pass on their stalls to non-relatives will be matched with aspiring hawkers. Their heirloom recipes will have a fighting chance to survive.

If the hawkers' own children cannot or will not take over the businesses, perhaps another young man or woman will take the plunge - knowing that Singapore is committed to safeguarding hawker culture.

Some have pointed out that the scheme will benefit only popular stallholders, who have brand names that will attract customers even after they retire.

But this scheme is just one approach to making sure hawker culture thrives.

It is bolstered by the training, apprenticeship and incubation programmes NEA has introduced since 2013 to attract young people to a trade where practitioners have a median age of 59.

No doubt, these efforts will be detailed in the reports Singapore will have to send to Unesco every six years about its efforts to safeguard hawker culture.

Programmes and subsidies aside, there is one other factor that will ensure the culture stays alive: the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has affected every part of our lives this year and its effects will linger a long time.

This bodes well for hawker culture.

When hawker centres were closed to diners during the circuit breaker period and hawkers could offer only takeaways, startling things began to happen.

Delivery platforms, which usually deliver food from restaurants, started offering to deliver hawker food, with some charging lower commissions and fees.

That meant hawkers could get their food not just to people living in the area, but islandwide.

New delivery players appeared, including hawker delivery platform WhyQ, which delivers hawker food with no minimum order and a delivery fee of $1.50; social enterprise MakanGuru; and Bungkus SG, which delivers food from halal restaurants and hawker stalls.

Other services such as Crumbly and SG Dabao point hungry customers to hawker stalls which offer delivery services.

Social media groups like Hawkers United attracted many followers who wanted to know what deals, bundles and delivery services hawkers offer.

The children of hawkers, the ones so reluctant to follow in their parents' footsteps, were pressed into service to figure out delivery services and charges, and to harness the power of social media to keep their parents' businesses afloat.

The pandemic shook things up and got hawkers thinking beyond their small businesses. It got them to hustle hard.

Residents in Bedok could get food delivered from a hawker stall across the island. Groups of residents started consolidating their orders for group buys, making it possible for customers to order just what they need and worthwhile for hawkers to send food to them.

Things are slowly going back to what passes for normal and people can once again eat in hawker centres. But customers may have found new favourite stalls. They know who has good deals. And many more are now used to having food delivered.

Working from home has changed our routines. Once, we might have bought food from the office canteen or gone to a restaurant. But now it is just easier to walk across the street to tarpau a packet of chicken rice from the neighbourhood hawker centre.



The hawkers themselves should have gleaned the possibilities: they now have new ways of presenting their food, they know they need to come up with new menu items and to find ways to get their food to far flung customers.

The pandemic has forced them to find new ways to do business in order to survive.

Survival is the thread that runs through generations of hawkers. People hawked food on the streets to survive. They figured out they had better turn out better food than the hawker next to them just to survive. They moved off the streets and into hawker centres to survive when customers demanded cleaner settings in which to buy and eat the food.

And they started opening for longer hours and catering to customers' changing lifestyles, to survive.

The rest of us have to survive too. While 2020 brought one shock after another, 2021 will be the year to hunker down, tighten our belts and brace ourselves for the start of a few difficult years of recovery.

More than ever, we will need the affordable and mostly delicious food that hawkers serve.

What would we do without them? Who would we be without them?