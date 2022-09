The proposal for consumers of pre-packaged drinks to pay a 10-or 20-cent deposit, reclaimable upon return of the beverage container ("Canned, bottled drinks may cost 10 to 20 cents more in recycling scheme", Sept 21), will help to boost Singapore's national recycling effort.

In explaining the scheme, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor stressed that the money collected would be a deposit rather than a tax.