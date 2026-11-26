The risk isn’t mass unemployment, but an uneven distribution of benefits. Bridging this gap should be the priority in Budget 2027.

Workers with scarce technological, financial, engineering and professional skills participate disproportionately in the fastest-growing parts of the economy, says the writer.

We tend to assume that a rising tide lifts all boats. It is puzzling, then, when gross domestic product (GDP) growth is strong but jobs and incomes do not follow.

This is the heart of the debate over AI’s impact on work and the so-called K-shaped economy, where some industries – such as those which are AI-linked like electronics and precision engineering – pull well ahead of domestic and consumer-oriented sectors such as food and beverage and traditional services.