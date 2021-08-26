Singapore's arts scene: The journey ahead

Much has been accomplished over the past 10 years. For all with a stake in writing the next chapter, it helps to know your true north.

Paul Tan For The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

So much has evolved in Singapore's cultural landscape since the time I started work at the National Arts Council over 10 years ago. In 2011, the National Gallery was still a bold plan being worked on. Performing arts spaces like Capitol Theatre or Wild Rice's theatre in Funan shopping mall didn't exist. The catchphrase SingLit - now synonymous with home-grown literature - hadn't caught on yet.

Our cultural sector has also seen more emerging artistic talents committed to the arts as a long-term vocation - from Sota (School of the Arts) graduands pursuing theatre and ballet to literary writers picking up publishing deals abroad as well as young musical prodigies such as violinist Chloe Chua winning high acclaim.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2021, with the headline 'Singapore's arts scene: The journey ahead'. Subscribe
Topics: 