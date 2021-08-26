Singapore's arts scene: The journey ahead
Much has been accomplished over the past 10 years. For all with a stake in writing the next chapter, it helps to know your true north.
So much has evolved in Singapore's cultural landscape since the time I started work at the National Arts Council over 10 years ago. In 2011, the National Gallery was still a bold plan being worked on. Performing arts spaces like Capitol Theatre or Wild Rice's theatre in Funan shopping mall didn't exist. The catchphrase SingLit - now synonymous with home-grown literature - hadn't caught on yet.
Our cultural sector has also seen more emerging artistic talents committed to the arts as a long-term vocation - from Sota (School of the Arts) graduands pursuing theatre and ballet to literary writers picking up publishing deals abroad as well as young musical prodigies such as violinist Chloe Chua winning high acclaim.