Singaporeans have good reason to be angry about the haze

Indonesia has serious questions to answer about its handling of the crisis – from a lack of enthusiasm to accept outside help to its inability to hold perpetrators accountable.

Generations of Singaporeans have endured bouts of haze caused largely by forest and plantation fires in Indonesia, says the writer.

The haze may ebb and flow in the coming weeks, depending on wind and rain conditions. But even if the skies clear, that is no reason to bury the grievances behind the anger many Singaporeans have expressed over this man-made crisis.

While the Singapore Government has so far been measured, refraining from finger-wagging and focusing instead on helping Singaporeans cope with the poor air quality, regular Singaporeans have been less restrained in expressing their anger. And why should they hold back?