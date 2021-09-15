For Subscribers
Singapore, UK can work together to foster a greener, digital future
Both countries are well placed to collaborate on innovative trade finance solutions to meet the twin challenges of growing digitalisation and climate change, says the Lord Mayor of the City of London
The City of London, like Singapore and the rest of the world, has seen its fair share of challenges since early last year, when the Square Mile's half a million-strong workforce vacated their offices en masse for the comfort and safety of their homes.
A year and a half on and as we learn to live with the coronavirus pandemic, London, Singapore and other major cities have adapted to new ways of working to retain their competitiveness while easing into a post-Covid-19 world.
Topics: