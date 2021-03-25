Singapore, the AI capital of the world?

A Singapore-founded company, PatSnap, last week joined the ranks of global technology unicorns when it raised US$300 million (S$404 million) in its latest funding round.

A unicorn is a term used in the technology investment circle to refer to companies with a valuation of US$1 billion or more. With the fresh funding round, PatSnap's valuation now tops that magic number, with tech investment giants SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Tencent Investment among those backing the company.