Singapore’s strategy towards net zero

The theme of this year’s Energy Week – “A Resilient and Sustainable Energy Future” – could not be more appropriate given the challenges we face today. Energy issues continue to loom large for countries everywhere. The ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted energy supplies worldwide. But even as we seek to enhance energy security, we must redouble efforts to green our energy sources.

The energy crisis and climate crisis have become a vicious cycle. The world cannot afford to choose between an energy crisis and a climate crisis. To have energy security, we will need to resolve the climate crisis too.

Singapore has long been grappling with both challenges. We chose natural gas as our main energy source early on, as it is the cleanest fossil fuel. Natural gas also met our requirements for energy security, as we are able to diversify our sources of gas supply. Over the years, we have continued to explore additional options like solar energy and electricity imports. Unlike many other countries, we do not have many scalable options when it comes to renewable energy. We do not have the land for large solar or wind farms, or fast-flowing rivers for hydroelectric power.

Nevertheless, we have managed to defy our natural constraints and made progress in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. We were able to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 32 per cent below business-as-usual levels, in 2020. This is double the earlier commitment of 16 per cent below business-as-usual levels which we made in 2009, ahead of the Copenhagen Summit.

We have achieved this by becoming more energy efficient and keeping our emissions per GDP dollar one of the lowest in the world. This has given us the confidence to look ahead and to consider how we can strengthen further our commitment to climate action.

Net-zero strategies

At last year’s UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26), countries were urged to get to net-zero emissions by or around the middle of the century.

Singapore has heeded this call. We will enhance our 2030 nationally determined contributions, or NDCs. We had previously committed to peak our emissions in 2030 at 65 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. We will now aim to peak our emissions earlier, and reduce our emissions to around 60 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2030. These enhanced 2030 targets will put us in good stead to achieve our longer-term goal of getting to net zero by 2050.

The Singapore story has always been about us taking proactive action – to transform our constraints into opportunities, so that we can continue to build a better and more vibrant Singapore for the next generation. Let me share Singapore’s approach towards this net-zero transition.

To achieve net zero by 2050, we will need to encourage businesses and individuals to be more energy efficient, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and adopt green energy alternatives. All this will require fundamental shifts in the behaviour of all households and firms.

There are a variety of policy levers available to governments to drive this change. The carbon tax is one important lever to shape responsible behaviour, as consumers and businesses will then have to internalise the costs of carbon emissions in their consumption and investment decisions.

Earlier this year, I announced in our Budget that Singapore will raise our carbon tax from the current $5 per tonne of CO2 equivalent, to about $50 to $80 by 2030.

The carbon tax in Singapore is applied broadly, covering about 80 per cent of our emissions today. We also have high petrol taxes and we do not subsidise fuel or electricity. Together, all these will help to sharpen the impetus of shifting to cleaner alternatives.

We are mindful that carbon taxes will lead to higher costs for consumers and businesses alike, during a time of high inflation.

We decided that a better approach is not to reduce or hold back the carbon taxes but to provide targeted relief to businesses and consumers so that we have the right price signals for the economy as a whole, and for those who need help, we will extend help.