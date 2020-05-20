Singapore prepares for a new normal

It is only natural that Singaporeans would want to move on from the events of recent weeks when the circuit breaker period ends. June 1, therefore, holds a special place in the popular imagination. It is a date which everyone has been looking forward to as a psychological moment of deliverance from the restrictions that have curtailed economic activity severely and hobbled social interactions. Elsewhere in the world, lockdowns have triggered a range of reactions, from bitter resignation to vehement protest. In Singapore, residents have accepted, by and large, the measures with understanding, and most also acknowledge the need for decisive action to stop the spread of Covid-19, no matter how great the inconvenience.

Yet, it would be premature to celebrate June 1 as a definitive turning point in Singapore's war on the pandemic. Instead, as yesterday's announcements show, the authorities are adopting a carefully calibrated approach to returning to regular activities after that date. The range of activities that can be resumed over the course of three phases is vast. But the first phase is targeted at economic activities that do not pose a high risk of transmission, schools and other institutions of learning, healthcare services, and some community activities. As with the circuit breaker itself, the need for safety is overwhelming and must be the yardstick against which this partial return to economic and social normalcy needs to be managed.

With more activities and interactions, it is likely there will be a rise in new community cases. To think otherwise would be wishful: China and Germany, which saw a rebound in infections after easing restrictions, are salutary examples of the need to be prepared for a spike. Thus, it is critical for Singapore to be able to detect and contain new cases quickly and prevent clusters from forming. Ring-fencing the vulnerable, isolating those infected, and generally keeping up the level of vigilance witnessed in the circuit breaker period will all be necessary to ensure that easing the restrictions now in place does not lead to a second wave of infections down the road. That would defeat the entire purpose of the circuit breaker exercise, which has obliged Singaporeans to make drastic changes in their economic and social behaviour.

In essence, Singapore's reopening plans, announced yesterday, do not mark a return to life as it existed before Covid-19 appeared. The old normal is gone. The country has to get used to a very different new normal. Adjusting to it involves the widespread adoption of safe management measures and technology. At the corporate level, that means following protective practices for staff and customers, which should have become second nature by now. But in the end, it is individuals who will be key to the success of these larger efforts. They must remember that their behaviour and conduct will impact everyone around them.