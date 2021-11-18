Singapore of the future: How to make the city endearing

We've ticked off economic competitiveness and desirable urban living. Now, the URA asks Singaporeans to imagine an endearing city as well. What will help us feel the love?

Woo Jun Jie and Debbie Loo For The Straits Times
Singapore has consistently ranked among the most competitive economies and most liveable cities in the world.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

How can Singapore make itself more endearing to its citizens and, in the process, develop a stronger sense of identity and belonging among Singaporeans?

This question rears its head as the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is engaging the public as part of its review every decade of Singapore's urban development and land use policies over the next 50 years.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 