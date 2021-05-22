Singapore in a world of anxiety

Having lived most of my 72 years in this tiny island called Singapore and having lived through all the major phases of Singapore's recent history - from colonial rule, through independence and struggle to the present zone of comfort - I can genuinely say that in spirit and soul, I am a Singaporean.

Yet, as I confessed in "Can Singapore Survive?", while I know that I am a Singaporean, I am still not sure what a Singaporean identity is. Still, I can always recognise a fellow member of the exclusive Singapore tribe, especially when we meet on foreign shores. The tribal identity seeps out of our pores. We know that we belong to the same tribe. This Singapore tribe is dealing with a lot of anxiety now, although the real sources of anxiety may be unclear.