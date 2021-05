Having lived most of my 72 years in this tiny island called Singapore and having lived through all the major phases of Singapore's recent history - from colonial rule, through independence and struggle to the present zone of comfort - I can genuinely say that in spirit and soul, I am a Singaporean.

Yet, as I confessed in "Can Singapore Survive?", while I know that I am a Singaporean, I am still not sure what a Singaporean identity is.