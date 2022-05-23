The Singapore Government's decision to deny Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad entry into the country has created a stir among netizens in both countries.
Last week, the religious teacher was stopped from entering Singapore with his family and friends.
The Singapore Government's decision to deny Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad entry into the country has created a stir among netizens in both countries.
Last week, the religious teacher was stopped from entering Singapore with his family and friends.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 23, 2022, with the headline Singapore far from Islamophobic in barring entry of Indonesian preacher. Subscribe