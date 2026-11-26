The facts show a government that took allegations seriously, pursued investigations diligently and acted where evidence justified action.

Countries that sit between the two powers have found themselves coming under growing scrutiny, says the writer.

In the intensifying contest between the United States and China over artificial intelligence, semiconductors have become more than commercial products. They are now instruments of geopolitical competition, national security and strategic influence. Countries that sit between the two powers have found themselves coming under growing scrutiny. Singapore is one of those countries.

Over the past few months, international headlines have repeatedly linked Singapore to allegations involving the diversion of advanced Nvidia chips and AI infrastructure to entities in China. Stories focusing on export controls, cloud computing and semiconductor supply chains have at times created the impression that Singapore served as a permissive conduit for sensitive technology.

That narrative is baseless. The evidence shows the contrary: that Singapore acted responsibly, investigated allegations rigorously, enforced its own laws where violations were found and sought cooperation from international partners in order to pursue the matter further. The city-state may not have resolved every question surrounding global chip flows, but it fulfilled its responsibilities as a sovereign jurisdiction.

The facts

Singapore did not ignore allegations of wrongdoing. In fact, the investigation began because Singaporean authorities themselves identified potentially suspicious activity involving transactions related to chip imports and transshipment. As the Government has stated publicly, Singapore had launched a probe to examine possible fraudulent declarations regarding the destination of equipment, which violated Singapore laws.

It was not initiated as a favour to Washington, nor was it an exercise in enforcing American export-control rules on behalf of that country. Rather, Singapore acted against potential offences within its own jurisdiction. The authorities pursued the matter independently and treated it as a legitimate law-enforcement concern. This directly challenges suggestions that Singapore was reactive, reluctant or indifferent.

Singapore also did not stop at opening an investigation. It took enforcement action. The authorities charged multiple individuals, including in related cases involving alleged false declarations and associated financial offences.

Singapore’s investigation focused on determining whether parties had falsely represented the intended destination of goods and whether those declarations breached local law. Where evidence existed, charges were brought. Where evidence remained incomplete, investigations continued. This is precisely how a rules-based legal system should function.

Critics sometimes overlook this fundamental principle. A responsible government cannot simply assume wrongdoing because allegations appear in newspapers or because foreign commentators draw their own conclusions. Criminal enforcement requires evidence that can withstand legal scrutiny.

The handling of the Megaspeed matter illustrates this challenge. Much attention has centred on a senior executive, Alice Huang, connected to the company. Singapore authorities interviewed her and restricted her travel for an extended period of more than six months while investigations proceeded. They also examined available documents and sought additional evidence to determine whether charges could be supported.

Ultimately, officials concluded that the available evidence was insufficient to sustain a criminal case. She was released, though not without consequences. The authorities issued a stern warning and imposed restrictions on future entry.

Some observers have interpreted that outcome as evidence that Singapore “let someone go”. The more accurate interpretation is that Singapore adhered to the rule of law. Democratic, rules-based societies cannot detain individuals indefinitely because a case attracts international attention. Acting according to the evidence is not weakness but legal integrity.

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of the controversy concerns international cooperation. Singapore authorities repeatedly sought additional information from entities and agencies positioned to shed light on the broader transaction chain, including suppliers and relevant American agencies such as the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Singapore officials said they were unable to obtain the information needed to advance certain lines of inquiry or establish a complete evidentiary chain.

Regardless of why cooperation was not forthcoming, the implication is straightforward: Singapore cannot be faulted for failing to prove facts that key external actors were unwilling or unable to provide evidence for.

Why this matters

Understanding all this first is critical, given the added complexity of modern semiconductor supply chains. Public debate often assumes that any appearance of an Nvidia chip in a Chinese-related AI project necessarily implies physical diversion from an intermediate country. Reality is far more complicated.

Today, cloud computing, overseas data centres, leased compute capacity and multinational procurement structures make the movement of computing power very different from the movement of physical hardware. Companies can access computing resources in numerous jurisdictions without physically importing chips into China. Officials have consistently emphasised the need to distinguish between physical chip diversion and remote access to computing capacity. These are separate questions with different legal and regulatory implications.

Singapore’s role in global technology supply chains is also frequently misunderstood. One widely repeated claim has been that roughly 20% of Nvidia’s business somehow passes through Singapore. Yet, revenue attribution and physical shipments are not the same thing. Because many multinational firms structure regional headquarters, billing arrangements and financial transactions through Singapore, revenue may be recorded there even when products are shipped elsewhere.

Only a very small percentage of physical chip shipments actually enter Singapore, despite much larger revenue attribution figures. The difference between accounting flows and physical flows is significant. Confusing the two creates a distorted picture of Singapore’s actual role in semiconductor distribution.

More broadly, Singapore’s conduct reflects a larger reality about how small states navigate great-power competition. Singapore has long been closely integrated with the US in areas ranging from semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technology to defence cooperation and government digital infrastructure.

At the same time, China remains one of Singapore’s most important economic partners. The city-state’s challenge is not choosing one side or the other, but maintaining access to the world’s best technologies while advancing its national interests. This balancing act becomes particularly difficult when disputes between major powers spill into third countries.

Singapore did its part

It is tempting for commentators to treat every intermediary jurisdiction as either complicit or negligent. Such thinking ignores the practical constraints faced by countries that neither manufacture the most advanced chips nor own the export-control policies governing them.

Singapore cannot inspect every international transaction. It cannot independently verify every foreign intelligence claim. Nor can it substitute for the responsibilities of exporting countries, manufacturers or upstream regulators. What it can do is investigate credible allegations, enforce its laws, cooperate with partners and maintain a strong regulatory framework.

That is exactly what it did. Indeed, one of the clearest lessons from this episode is that export controls are only as effective as the cooperation supporting them. If governments expect partner countries to help prevent diversion, they must be prepared to share the information necessary for investigations and prosecutions. Expectations cannot be one-sided.

The larger strategic challenge facing the US and its partners is not a lack of compliance from Singapore, perceived or otherwise. It is the extraordinary complexity of global technology networks and the rapid evolution of AI infrastructure. Focusing blame on a jurisdiction that investigated allegations, brought charges where evidence existed and sought assistance where evidence was lacking misses the bigger picture.

Singapore’s approach and reputation have been built on trust, transparency and adherence to rules. Nothing in the public record surrounding the Nvidia and Megaspeed investigations suggests a departure from those principles.

If anything, the episode demonstrates the opposite.

The facts show a government that took allegations seriously, pursued investigations diligently, acted where evidence justified action and respected legal due process when it did not. In an era where geopolitical narratives often move faster than evidence, that is worth remembering.

Singapore did its part.