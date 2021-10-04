Singapore and the science of cities

In her influential book, The Death And Life Of Great American Cities, the world-famous urbanist Jane Jacobs wrote: "City processes in real life are too complex to be routine, too particularised for application as abstractions. They are always made up of interactions among unique combinations of particulars, and there is no substitute for knowing the particulars."

Cities are complex in large part because they are made up of millions of people. In the parlance of complexity science, these people are agents. In each city, every person - every agent - interacts with countless others and with the environment. But these interactions are usually hidden from view and very often unpredictable in nature. The aggregate result of these countless interactions can defy conventional analysis and produce outcomes that will confound and astonish.