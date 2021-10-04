For Subscribers
Singapore and the science of cities
How does one design a sustainable city fit for the future and its many challenges? Here’s a glimpse into the emerging science of cities, its tools and how Singapore is applying it in urban planning.
In her influential book, The Death And Life Of Great American Cities, the world-famous urbanist Jane Jacobs wrote: "City processes in real life are too complex to be routine, too particularised for application as abstractions.
They are always made up of interactions among unique combinations of particulars, and there is no substitute for knowing the particulars."