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Singapore and China can take their economic relationship further through innovation, research and closer business links.

As Singapore and China’s economies evolved, both Governments have continually found new ways to collaborate.

What has kept the Singapore-China partnership going through decades of change?

One key factor is our willingness to innovate together. As our economies developed and our needs evolved, both Governments have continually found new ways to collaborate.

Our three Government-to-Government projects illustrate this. The Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative each addressed needs at different stages of our development — from industrial development in Suzhou, to sustainable urban development in Tianjin, and connectivity in Chongqing. All three have continued to grow and adapt, opening up new areas of cooperation.

Today, our partnership is expanding into the digital and green economies, healthcare and biotechnology, as well as third-party markets. We should bring that same spirit of innovation to these opportunities.

I will co-chair the 22nd Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) with Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang in Singapore on November 23. As our apex bilateral cooperation mechanism, the JCBC allows us to take stock of progress and chart new areas of growth. This year’s meeting is an opportunity to consider how we can take our innovation partnership further.

The Suzhou Industrial Park in Jiangsu, China, is one of the first joint projects between the two countries. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

Developing new solutions together

Innovation is a key priority for both Singapore and China.

Singapore has invested significantly in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). We are harnessing AI’s potential across our economy, from helping small businesses become more productive to advancing healthcare and high-tech industries. China is similarly pursuing high-quality development through investments in science and technology. Companies such as ByteDance and Moonshot AI reflect the dynamism of its innovation ecosystem.

Our complementary capabilities offer opportunities for our research institutions and enterprises to combine their expertise and develop solutions to shared challenges. Since Enterprise Singapore launched Co-Innovation Programmes with selected Chinese provinces and cities in 2020, more than 40 projects in AI, biomedical sciences and green technologies have received support.

We can take these collaborations further by connecting research more closely with the needs of businesses and communities, helping promising technologies find practical applications.

In Singapore’s Punggol town, for instance, local transport operators Grab and ComfortDelGro have partnered Chinese technology companies WeRide and Pony.ai to introduce self-driving shuttle services. These will make it more convenient for residents to reach transport hubs and neighbourhood amenities.

At tomorrow’s JCBC , we will announce further cooperation agreements between research centres in our two countries. These will give our researchers more opportunities to pool their expertise, pursue new breakthroughs, and translate research into practical solutions.

Bringing innovations to market

Singapore and China are deeply intertwined economically. China was our top merchandise trade partner for more than a decade, and Singapore remains China’s largest foreign investor. We can build on these strong ties to help businesses commercialise their innovations and reach new markets.

The China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (GKC) illustrates this potential. Since its establishment in 2010, the GKC has served as a launchpad for Singapore businesses seeking to enter China’s Greater Bay Area. Its International Intellectual Property (IP) Innovation Service Centre helps Singapore companies protect and commercialise their innovations in China, while enabling Chinese enterprises to tap Singapore’s IP offerings as they expand internationally.

We can build on these platforms to help enterprises find partners, protect and commercialise their innovations, and pursue opportunities together in third-party markets.

Closer financial cooperation is also making cross-border transactions easier for people and businesses. The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the People’s Bank of China have been working closely to expand remittance channels, enabling instant, small-value transfers.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (fifth from left) meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) in Shenzhen on Nov 20. ST PHOTO: YEW LUN TIAN

Connecting people and ideas

Innovation ultimately begins with people. Singapore and China have always shared close people-to-people ties at many levels, particularly in education and research. We should build on these links to bring more students, researchers and experts together to exchange knowledge and develop new solutions.

The Singapore-China Science and Technology People-To-People Exchange Programme, launched at the 19th JCBC in 2023, is one such platform. We are also deepening linkages between our educational institutions through new joint programmes and research collaborations in cutting-edge fields.

We should encourage sustained exchanges so that participants can deepen their understanding of each other’s economies and societies. Overtime, these networks can develop into research and business partnerships that support innovation and cooperation for years to come.

Upholding the rules-Based international order

These opportunities unfold in an increasingly uncertain international environment. Rapid technological advances are reshaping societies, while climate change and geopolitical tensions are adding to pressures on the global economy.

As we adapt to these changes and deepen our innovation partnership, we must remain steadfast in upholding international law and the rules-based multilateral system. These have underpinned both countries’ development over several decades, giving businesses confidence to invest and enabling people to exchange ideas and work together across borders.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has underscored the vulnerability of global trade to disruption, especially for open trading economies. Maintaining the right of transit passage is critical for all countries, including Singapore and China. We share an interest in safeguarding these rights and keeping trade routes open.

Our partnership has continued to grow because we have remained forward-looking and pragmatic, continually finding new ways to respond to the needs of our peoples. We should build on our mutual trust, harness our respective strengths, and deepen cooperation where our interests converge.

By innovating together and supporting an open, inclusive and rules-based international order, Singapore and China can help build a better future for the next generation - one in which they have greater opportunities to pursue their ambitions. This is a future worth working towards together.