Singapore amid great power rivalry
Despite the pressures of intensifying Sino-US competition, Singapore and other countries can and should do their part in fostering global peace and prosperity. Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, in his IISS Fullerton Lecture yesterday, spoke of how that can be done. Here are edited excerpts:
While the immediate and urgent concern on the minds of all policy makers is overcoming and recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, the most important concern in the next two decades must be if our countries can continue to enjoy peace and progress.
Competition between major powers is inevitable. The real issue is how to ensure that it does not spiral into conflicts. War is not inevitable. But mishaps or miscalculations can occur.