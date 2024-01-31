SimplyGo U-turn a quick lesson in public policy

It is gracious of Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat to apologise to commuters for the “judgment error” made by the authorities in deciding to phase out older public transport payment cards for adults, underestimating how commuters want to continue seeing fare information and card balances. He promised that the authorities would learn from this episode and do better in future, and announced that adult ez-link cards which are not on the SimplyGo account-based system and Nets FlashPay cards can continue to be used for public transport fare payments until at least 2030. The Government will foot the estimated bill of $40 million needed for new equipment and hardware, as well as maintenance and operating costs, to keep the card-based ticketing system going for six more years. Thus, the bill will not have an impact on bus and train fares.

These concrete moves, and the forthrightness with which Mr Chee acknowledged the error of judgement, should mollify incensed commuters further after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) decided wisely to reverse its decision on the planned transition to SimplyGo. The concerns of dissenters to the switch were two-fold. First, passengers would no longer see fare deductions and card balances at fare gates and bus card readers, unlike in the old system. True, they could still view fare deductions and balances on a smartphone app or obtain fare information at ticketing machines.