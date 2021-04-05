For Subscribers
Silly not to lock in gains of remote and flexi-work arrangements
This is the third of 12 primers on current affairs issues under the news outreach programme by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education
The latest announcement on the relaxation of workplace restrictions by the Government was greeted with a sigh of relief by some workers and a feeling of dread by others.
Three in four respondents now working from home do not wish to return to the workplace, according to a poll by The Straits Times after the announcement last month.