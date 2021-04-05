Primer

Silly not to lock in gains of remote and flexi-work arrangements

This is the third of 12 primers on current affairs issues under the news outreach programme by The Straits Times and the Ministry of Education

Manpower Correspondent
A smartphone app being used by a Vodafone staff member to check and book slots for workstations at the firm’s office in Marina Bay. With fewer workers in the office, companies may choose to downsize and save on rent. Some are also redesigning the workplace to facilitate collaboration and support those who wish to – or are asked to – return to the office. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
  • Published
    31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The latest announcement on the relaxation of workplace restrictions by the Government was greeted with a sigh of relief by some workers and a feeling of dread by others.

Three in four respondents now working from home do not wish to return to the workplace, according to a poll by The Straits Times after the announcement last month.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 