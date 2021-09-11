Silicon Valley's billionaires want to hack the ageing process

What do you buy if you already have everything? Eternal youth, apparently

Anjana Ahuja
  • Published
    4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The dreams of billionaires are something to behold. Their ultimate travel fix is not a luxury round-the-world jaunt but, in the case of Mr Richard Branson and Mr Jeff Bezos, a ride to the edge of space, albeit as publicity stunts for their respective commercial space ventures.

And when it comes to staying young, a hair transplant and facelift no longer suffice. Why not try to defer death by hacking the ageing process?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 11, 2021, with the headline 'Silicon Valley's billionaires want to hack the ageing process'. Subscribe
Topics: 