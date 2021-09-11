Silicon Valley's billionaires want to hack the ageing process

What do you buy if you already have everything? Eternal youth, apparently.

Anjana Ahuja
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is one reported backer of Altos Labs, which has poached some of the best-known scientists in the field of ageing.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 min ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) The dreams of billionaires are something to behold. Their ultimate travel fix is not a luxury round-the-world jaunt but, in the case of Mr Richard Branson and Mr Jeff Bezos, a ride to the edge of space, albeit as publicity stunts for their respective commercial space ventures.

And when it comes to staying young, a hair transplant and facelift no longer suffice. Why not try to defer death by hacking the ageing process?

