Silicon Valley workers have had enough

(NYTIMES) - This month, Big Tech pulled the plug on the loudest man on the Internet. The decisions by Facebook and Twitter to remove former United States president Donald Trump coincided with a growing public concern about the power of tech platforms to invade privacy, monopolise markets and swing elections. Bipartisan political actions, including major antitrust suits, are also under way.

But as tech executives prepare for these battles, they also face an adversary closer to home: the militant white-collar tech worker.