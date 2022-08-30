Silicon Valley: No country for young men

Tech's latest golden boy is crypto platform boss Sam Bankman-Fried. SBF, as he is known, looks exactly how you'd expect a young tech founder to look. The precocious 30-year-old wears shorts and T-shirts, is known to sleep on beanbags and became a billionaire when he was in his 20s. But what makes him stand out is his lack of peers.

Where have all the prodigies gone? The tech sector seems to be missing its latest batch of 20-something founders who have become household names. The only other example I can think of are the Collison brothers, now in their early 30s, who created payments giant Stripe.