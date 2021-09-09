Show a little kindness: Civic virtue, civic duty and the law

Much has already been written about this year's National Day Rally speech by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. To me, the message that resonated most is about "everyday heroes", good neighbourliness and the kampong spirit.
Towards the end of his speech, PM Lee said: "But our greatest strength is our people - united and resilient, steadfast and resourceful, in good times and bad. During Covid-19, we stepped up in so many ways to support one another, making hand sanitisers, sewing face masks, delivering food to the quarantined, refurbishing laptops for disadvantaged kids, caring for migrant workers, vaccinating the elderly or showing a little extra kindness to one another, starting young."