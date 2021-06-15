For Subscribers
Shoring up Singapore's Stem workforce
With more demand for workers trained in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, rethink how these subjects are taught to motivate students to join and stay in Stem-related jobs
If the recent spike in community Covid-19 cases demonstrates anything, it is that Singapore will have to continue battling the effects of the global pandemic for the foreseeable future.
Our post-pandemic economy will be one where Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education is going to play an important role.