Shoring up Singapore's Stem workforce

With more demand for workers trained in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, rethink how these subjects are taught to motivate students to join and stay in Stem-related jobs

Andy Tay for The Straits Times
Many of the fastest-growing industries, such as informatics, biomedicine and green energy, require people who are trained in Stem.ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

If the recent spike in community Covid-19 cases demonstrates anything, it is that Singapore will have to continue battling the effects of the global pandemic for the foreseeable future.

Our post-pandemic economy will be one where Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education is going to play an important role.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 