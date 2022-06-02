Shinzo Abe still looms large over Japan

The hawkish former prime minister is pushing for a more muscular security policy.

The Economist
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe's basic strategy remains the default for Japan. PHOTO: SHINZO ABE/TWITTER
The menus during United States President Joe Biden's visit to Tokyo last week reflected the tastes of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose family is from Hiroshima. There were Hiroshima beef fillets, Hiroshima vegetables and Hiroshima lemon sodas. The agenda, however, owed more to Mr Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister who led the country from 2012 to 2020.

Japan promised to spend much more on defence and urged America to rejoin an Asian trade pact the bigger country had ditched. Both are long-time causes of Mr Abe's. Mr Kishida chatted with Mr Biden about the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific", a concept Mr Abe codified. The two leaders met their Australian and Indian counterparts as part of the Quad, a grouping Mr Abe championed.

