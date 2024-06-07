She was 25 and breastfeeding. Then she learnt she had breast cancer

Worldwide, more young women are getting the disease. Time to do that breast self-exam and not wait for age-defined health screening.

Chua Mui Hoong
Senior Columnist
Breast cancer today is considered a treatable disease if detected early, thanks to the awareness level and medical advances. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS
Updated
Jun 07, 2024, 05:38 AM
Published
Jun 07, 2024, 05:00 AM
Ms Kwa Lay Teng was 38 weeks pregnant when she discovered a lump in her breast. A day after she gave birth, she had a breast biopsy done.

“I was breastfeeding my daughter a few days after she was born, when the doctor called,” she says.

