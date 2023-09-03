Shaving head for charity helped me face common fear of losing hair one day

Hair loss was the top concern among over 44 per cent of Singapore respondents in a survey on beauty in 2022.

Denise Chong
Participants, some of whom were seen here at Hair for Hope in 2023, were encouraged to make a statement about being bald. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
56 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I had been nervous about shaving my head completely, though it didn’t feel like a matter of life and death at the time. So I was surprised by the years of avoiding hairdressers and the revenge hair-growing that followed the shave. My last full haircut – the shaving – was done for a cancer charity event in 2019 (if you didn’t count the trim I later had to stop an overgrown crew cut from turning into an epic mullet).

A couple of weeks ago, I finally had a full haircut. However, despite the years of revenge hair-growing, I’m glad to have shaved off my hair to support a good cause, and for inadvertently confronting one of the anxieties in life about losing hair from illness or ageing.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top