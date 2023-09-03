Shaving head for charity helped me face common fear of losing hair one day

I had been nervous about shaving my head completely, though it didn’t feel like a matter of life and death at the time. So I was surprised by the years of avoiding hairdressers and the revenge hair-growing that followed the shave. My last full haircut – the shaving – was done for a cancer charity event in 2019 (if you didn’t count the trim I later had to stop an overgrown crew cut from turning into an epic mullet).

A couple of weeks ago, I finally had a full haircut. However, despite the years of revenge hair-growing, I’m glad to have shaved off my hair to support a good cause, and for inadvertently confronting one of the anxieties in life about losing hair from illness or ageing.