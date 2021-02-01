For Subscribers
Power Play
Sharper US-China rivalry looms in the United Nations
While Trump reacted to Chinese influence by pulling out of UN organisations such as the WHO, Biden is opting to go toe-to-toe with China instead.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Under President Joe Biden, America is back at the table of international organisations it pulled out from under the Trump administration, and willing to lead again. But it will not be business as usual in the United Nations and its agencies.
Topics: