For Subscribers
Shangri-La Dialogue - mission uninterrupted
Despite the second Covid-induced disruption, the forum remains a vital regional security platform, especially with the intensifying Sino-US rivalry.
The high ceiling of the lobby lounge at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore is a place where one can chill over afternoon tea on the plush sofas or, if one prefers, have a serious discussion about China's role in the world.
After the 2018 Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defence summit, I had the privilege of talking to retired People's Liberation Army (PLA) Major-General Yao Yunzhu.