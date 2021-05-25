Shangri-La Dialogue - mission uninterrupted

Despite the second Covid-induced disruption, the forum remains a vital regional security platform, especially with the intensifying Sino-US rivalry.

William Choong For The Straits Times
The first plenary session of the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue in 2019. To its credit, the dialogue this year had, by the time of cancellation last week, already assembled a stellar list of participants. ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The high ceiling of the lobby lounge at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore is a place where one can chill over afternoon tea on the plush sofas or, if one prefers, have a serious discussion about China's role in the world.

After the 2018 Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defence summit, I had the privilege of talking to retired People's Liberation Army (PLA) Major-General Yao Yunzhu.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 