SG56: The country will be all right

The fight against Covid-19 has brought the nation closer together; society is changing and adapting; and the young are stepping up. These are grounds for optimism.

Associate Editor
Singapore is coming together, adapting and changing, and the young are stepping up - these are reasons to be optimistic about our future despite the challenges ahead.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
August is a month of celebration, when Singaporeans pause to take stock of where we are as a nation and reflect on where we want to go.

For me, Singapore's 56th National Day, SG56, is notable for two things: for taking place in a pandemic that sees coronavirus infections rise across the world even after 20 months, and for having the annual National Day Parade delayed due to Covid-19.

