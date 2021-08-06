For Subscribers
Home Ground
SG56: The country will be all right
The fight against Covid-19 has brought the nation closer together; society is changing and adapting; and the young are stepping up. These are grounds for optimism.
August is a month of celebration, when Singaporeans pause to take stock of where we are as a nation and reflect on where we want to go.
For me, Singapore's 56th National Day, SG56, is notable for two things: for taking place in a pandemic that sees coronavirus infections rise across the world even after 20 months, and for having the annual National Day Parade delayed due to Covid-19.