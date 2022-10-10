How leaders can stay mentally healthy under pressure

Covid-19 may have shone the spotlight on employees' mental well-being. But less attention has been paid to the mental health of those at the top who find themselves dealing not just with an uncertain economic environment, but also higher expectations from staff and shareholders.

The statistics are sobering: Nearly 70 per cent of C-suite executives are seriously considering quitting for a job that better supports their well-being; 36 per cent of them are exhausted; 41 per cent are stressed; and 26 per cent even depressed.