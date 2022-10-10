SG • Global

How leaders can stay mentally healthy under pressure

Schroders Singapore CEO Lily Choh talks about the challenges leaders face, why workplaces should be more flexible, and the importance of purpose.

Grace Ho
Insight Editor
Schroders Singapore CEO Lily Choh is a member of WorkWell Leaders, a non-profit collective of CEOs who champion workplace mental health. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Covid-19 may have shone the spotlight on employees' mental well-being. But less attention has been paid to the mental health of those at the top who find themselves dealing not just with an uncertain economic environment, but also higher expectations from staff and shareholders.

The statistics are sobering: Nearly 70 per cent of C-suite executives are seriously considering quitting for a job that better supports their well-being; 36 per cent of them are exhausted; 41 per cent are stressed; and 26 per cent even depressed.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top