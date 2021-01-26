For Subscribers
Sexual harassment: How workplaces can be made safer
Organisations need to go beyond reactive responses to examine and change systemic conditions that deter victims from speaking out
A growing number of people are speaking out publicly about sexual harassment in the workplace. But many individuals continue to be deterred.
A recent survey by gender equality group Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) and market research company Ipsos found that seven in 10 workers in Singapore who experienced sexual harassment in the past five years did not report their harassment to the official authorities.