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From Washington power struggles to Chinese espionage, everyone has a theory about what brought down the Nvidia founder. The trouble is, much of it remains unproven.

A photo dated June 2, 2024, of Jensen Huang embracing Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at Computex in Taipei.

Suddenly, everyone seems to have a Jensen Huang story to tell.

They met the Nvidia co-founder at a tech event or conference five years ago, 10 years ago, 15 years ago – when he still had dark hair. Old selfies have been retrieved from cloud storage and paraded on X, LinkedIn or whichever social media platform offers the best bragging rights. Even the most pedestrian remarks Huang supposedly made have acquired new-found significance.