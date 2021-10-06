For Subscribers
Seoul watches as US corrals allies to counter China
South Korea’s presidential election next year could result in greater clarity on where the country stands in the Sino-American tussle
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Intensifying competition between the US and China is forcing South Korea, a crucial American ally that has long sought to maintain cordial ties with Beijing, to confront an awkward choice.
The Aukus security pact between the US, UK and Australia, and last month's summit of the Quad grouping of America, Australia, India and Japan, illustrated the determination of Mr Joe Biden's administration to rally Washington's allies in Asia.