Singapore has announced plans to bring forward the raising of the retirement and re-employment ages to 65 and 70 a year ahead of schedule. Yet raising workplace age ceilings will achieve little if workplaces have default settings premised on a singular mould: the idea of a continuous full-time employee.

Seniors aged 50 and above already make up about 40% of the resident labour force, and the change gives them the option to stay in work a year longer. Most who do stay on will want some accommodations at the workplace. Flexible work arrangements were ranked the top workplace initiative that encouraged seniors to work longer, according to the Ministry of Digital Development and Information’s 2025 Ageing Survey.