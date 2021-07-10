Seniors must step up as milestone nears

The easing of curbs on dining in from next Monday and the possibility of more restrictions being relaxed by the end of the month reflect that Singapore's step-by-step approach to reopening remains on track and is moving in tandem with the rising vaccination rate. Two-thirds of the population would have received at least the first dose of a vaccine by now, and the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 expects half of the population to be fully vaccinated by the end of the month. All eligible individuals in Singapore have now been offered vaccination. This timetable is in keeping with plans to move to the new normal of living with Covid-19 as an endemic disease after the target of fully vaccinating two-thirds of residents by National Day on Aug 9 has been achieved.

That will be an important milestone. Reaching out to seniors will also be a key part of achieving the herd immunity that is needed to protect the population at large. But it is worrying that data shows those aged above 70 - who should know that they are the most vulnerable to Covid-19 - have the lowest first dose and booking rates. This group of seniors should, in fact, be presenting themselves for vaccination, given the hassle-free arrangements that have been made for them to do so. Some hold the mistaken view that they are safe because they do not venture out. However, many infections occur at home. Family members who go out can bring the virus back home. Even if they are vaccinated and thus protected from the disease, they still can be carriers of the virus, which they can pass on to unvaccinated seniors at home. Community leaders and others must redouble their efforts to reach out to more of such seniors and bring them under the protective umbrella of the vaccination programme.