Sending wrong signal on cannabis use

There are good reasons for Singapore's drug laws. SportSG's decision on national swimmers who took controlled drugs overseas suggests muddled thinking and risks undermining our zero-tolerance stance on drug abuse.

Eugene Kb Tan
For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The extraterritorial reach of Singapore laws has come in for debate recently following the admission by three national swimmers that they had consumed controlled drugs while abroad. Among the issues raised: Is it a case of over-reach by Singapore authorities to apply domestic laws, in this instance the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), in such a manner? More broadly, what considerations go into determining Singapore's drug laws? Should international standards apply when they are at odds with our laws?

First, the MDA is not the only domestic law that treats acts done abroad as if they had been committed within Singapore. Other examples include the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act. The US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and United Kingdom Bribery Act are examples of other laws with even more significant extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 12, 2022, with the headline Sending wrong signal on cannabis use. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top