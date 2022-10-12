Sending wrong signal on cannabis use

The extraterritorial reach of Singapore laws has come in for debate recently following the admission by three national swimmers that they had consumed controlled drugs while abroad. Among the issues raised: Is it a case of over-reach by Singapore authorities to apply domestic laws, in this instance the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA), in such a manner? More broadly, what considerations go into determining Singapore's drug laws? Should international standards apply when they are at odds with our laws?

First, the MDA is not the only domestic law that treats acts done abroad as if they had been committed within Singapore. Other examples include the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act. The US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and United Kingdom Bribery Act are examples of other laws with even more significant extraterritorial jurisdiction.